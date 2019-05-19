LINE

Int'l conference on AI, education concludes with Beijing Consensus

The International Conference on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Education concluded in Beijing Saturday.

Nearly 500 representatives from over 100 countries and more than 10 international organizations jointly discussed the future development of global education and passed an outcome document, the Beijing Consensus.

Themed "Planning Education in the AI Era: Lead the Leap," the conference covers topics such as policy-making for education, course development, as well as promotion of educational equality and inclusiveness.

Various countries should make corresponding policies to promote integration of AI and education, build open and flexible educational systems, and facilitate universal accessibility to fair and quality lifelong learning opportunities, according to the Beijing Consensus.

The Beijing Consensus also proposes to support research on frontier issues related to emerging AI technologies, as well as to explore effective strategies and practices on facilitation of educational innovation.

The conference, which started Thursday, aims to introduce the application of artificial intelligence technology in the field of education of China to the world in an intuitive and vivid way.

