Ex-NATO head calls for greater global cooperation

Countries should work together for a better future in today's world that is globalized and multipolar, Javier Solana, former secretary-general of NATO, said in an interview.

"I'm afraid sometimes, without cooperation, what comes out is confrontation," said Solana, who is currently president of the ESADE Center for Global Economy and Geopolitics of Spain.

The senior politician and diplomat expressed concerns over the trade frictions between China and the United States, which have conducted 11 rounds of trade negotiations, but have yet to reach an agreement.

The world's two largest economies should engage in dialogue on an equal footing, Solana said.

"If they fail to resolve their trade problems, the global economy will start to suffer from this crisis," he said.

In a global situation where protectionism and unilateralism are on the rise, a multilateral approach has to be maintained, he said.

Solana praised China's hosting of the Conference on Dialogue of Asian Civilizations, and said this type of event could boost cooperation among different countries. "That is something we need in the moment of the 21st century," he said.

Solana hailed the development of relations between China and the European Union, saying they could work together to uphold the existing international system.

"I think cooperation between China and the European Union is very important. And fortunately, that relationship now is in a good direction," said Solana, who served as the EU's high representative for common foreign and security policy between 1999 and 2009.

He expected China to play a bigger role in the upcoming Group of 20 summit in Osaka, Japan, saying that leaders of major powers should sit down and have productive talks.

He hailed the Belt and Road Initiative, and said it is a good platform for international cooperation.