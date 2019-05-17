China finance minister vows bolder moves in proactive fiscal policy

Chinese Finance Minister Liu Kun has vowed bolder and more effective measures to implement the government's proactive fiscal policy.

China's fiscal policy remains proactive this year, but is bolder in terms of tax and fee cuts and focuses more on efficiency in the allocation and use of fiscal funds, Liu said in an article posted on the ministry's website Thursday.

"China will counter the uncertainties in the external environment with certainties in its policy," Liu said in the article.

The ministry will support the fight against financial risks, and put focus on defusing the risk of the hidden debt burden of local governments, he said.

The proactive fiscal policy will incentivize consumption and promote effective investment, Liu said, adding that the central fiscal funds would support infrastructure development in transport, energy, information networks, logistics and other areas.

The central government has decided to cut its expenditures to step up transfers to local governments. More than 7.5 trillion yuan (about 1.1 trillion U.S. dollars) of transfer payments are expected this year, the most in recent years, Liu said.