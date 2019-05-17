LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Economy

China finance minister vows bolder moves in proactive fiscal policy

1
2019-05-17 16:53:03Xinhua Editor : Gu Liping ECNS App Download

Chinese Finance Minister Liu Kun has vowed bolder and more effective measures to implement the government's proactive fiscal policy.

China's fiscal policy remains proactive this year, but is bolder in terms of tax and fee cuts and focuses more on efficiency in the allocation and use of fiscal funds, Liu said in an article posted on the ministry's website Thursday.

"China will counter the uncertainties in the external environment with certainties in its policy," Liu said in the article.

The ministry will support the fight against financial risks, and put focus on defusing the risk of the hidden debt burden of local governments, he said.

The proactive fiscal policy will incentivize consumption and promote effective investment, Liu said, adding that the central fiscal funds would support infrastructure development in transport, energy, information networks, logistics and other areas.

The central government has decided to cut its expenditures to step up transfers to local governments. More than 7.5 trillion yuan (about 1.1 trillion U.S. dollars) of transfer payments are expected this year, the most in recent years, Liu said.

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners: People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2019 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.