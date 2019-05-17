Chinese companies sign MoUs with U.S. organization to facilitate energy business

Two Chinese companies signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with the U.S. National Center for Sustainable Development (NCSD) Thursday to facilitate energy business.

The MoUs were signed between the NCSD and China Hainan Dayang International Energy Group Co. Ltd. and Zhuhai Dayang International Exchange Group respectively at the U.S.-China Innovation and Investment Summit that kicked off here Thursday.

The memorandums aim to help establish an international energy exchange platform for U.S. and Chinese small energy companies to do business together.

The NCSD CEO Mitchell Stanley said establishing this platform allows U.S. small businesses to sell their products in the global market.

"What we needed always is to get a middle market, a small business global trade platform," he said. "This case allows individual exporters with individual products to go and sell their products into a global marketplace and get paid for it through this platform."

Gong Jialong, CEO of Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area International Energy Exchange Co. Ltd., said China-U.S. cooperation in energy has great potential.

"China is the world largest energy consumer and U.S. is one of the largest producers," he said. "Around 60 to 70 percent of energy producers in the U.S. are small businesses. We aim to connect the American small business with the Chinese market."

Jointly hosted by China Science and Technology Exchange Center and U.S.-China Innovation Alliance, the summit attracts around 300 participants from China and the United States, including entrepreneurs and investors, to meet face-to-face in Houston.

The meeting not only enables Chinese entrepreneurs to learn about the development of science and technology in the United States, but also showcases the advantages of different cities in China, providing new opportunities for international investment and cooperation.

The meeting covers four areas in science, health and technological innovations, including advanced manufacturing, biopharmaceutics and digital health &diagnosis, information and communication technology, as well as energy.