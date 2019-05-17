China against 'national security' concept generalization: MOC

China is against the generalization of the "national security" concept and will resolutely safeguard the legitimate rights of Chinese enterprises, a spokesperson with the Ministry of Commerce said Thursday.

Gao's remarks came after the U.S. Department of Commerce announced to add Huawei and its affiliates to the Entity List of the department's Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS), restricting the sale or transfer of American technology to the listed company.

China has always required its enterprises to implement domestic laws and rules on national export control, fulfill their international obligations in export control and observe the laws and regulations of host countries, Gao said.

"We are firmly against any unilateral sanction against Chinese entities by any country based on its own domestic laws, and to the generalization of the 'national security' concept as well as abuse of export control measures," Gao said.

Gao urged the United States to stop its wrong practices and create conditions for normal trade and cooperation between enterprises of the two countries to avoid further blows to bilateral economic and trade ties.

"China will take all necessary measures to resolutely safeguard Chinese enterprises' legitimate rights," Gao said.

The United States also signed an executive order to prohibit U.S. enterprises from using telecom equipment posing risks to its national security.

China has stressed that the concept of "national security" should not be abused and used as a tool to promote trade protectionism, Gao said.

China hopes related countries will respect market rules and create a fair, transparent and predictable business environment for enterprises from all countries including China, Gao added. Enditem