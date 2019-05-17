China encourages sports among students to prevent nearsightedness

Instead of sitting in classrooms, students in China are encouraged to take part in outdoor sports to prevent myopia and maintain health.

Students from Beijing Primary School were acclaimed Wednesday as an example of China's efforts to promote health education by showcasing their exercise routine, such as soccer and basketball, at the opening ceremony of a thematic health education activity, China Education Daily reported.

The nationwide activity, organized by the Ministry of Education, is in its second year and aims to develop healthy lifestyles among students and help to prevent Chinese youth from nearsightedness.

As of 2018, over half of China's children and teenagers suffer from nearsightedness, with the rate of myopia among them reaching 53.6 percent, according to research unveiled by the National Health Commission earlier this year.