LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Economy

U.S.-China innovation conference serves as platform to strengthen relations: expert

1
2019-05-17 09:28:01Xinhua Editor : Gu Liping ECNS App Download

U.S.-China Innovation and Investment Summit (UCIS) serves as a platform to demonstrate the importance of U.S.-China relations, Charles Foster, board of director of U.S.-China Innovation Alliance (UCIA), said Thursday.

The fourth U.S.-China Innovation and Investment Summit kicked off Thursday in Houston, the U.S. state of Texas, bringing a new wave of technology and innovation investment to the city.

Jointly hosted by China Science &Technology Exchange Center (CSTEC) and UCIA, the summit attracts around 300 participants from China and the United States, including entrepreneurs and investors, to meet face-to-face in Houston.

In an interview with Xinhua, Foster said the timing of the summit is crucial as government officials and businessmen can express their views on U.S.-China relations.

"I'm pleased that it's going on particularly at this time because we're going through an uncertain period in U.S.-China relations," he said. "And because of that, I think it's even more important that all of us speak out and continue to demonstrate in various ways how important this relationship is."

Being a member of the group welcoming Chinese leader Deng Xiaoping's visit in Houston in 1979, Foster strongly believed that the friendship between the United Stats and China will continue to grow.

"It is so important that both of our great countries work together collaboratively for the world economy and for world peace," He added.

The two-day conference will feature a range of events, including "INNOSTARS" preliminary competitions, innovation forums, B2B matchmaking as well as company exhibits.

The meeting will not only enable Chinese entrepreneurs to learn about the development of science and technology in the United States, but also allow for one-to-one communications with American companies. It will also showcase the advantages of different places and cities in China, providing new opportunities for international investment and cooperation.

The meeting covers four areas in science, health and technological innovations, including advanced manufacturing, biopharma and digital health &diagnosis, information and communication technology, as well as energy.

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners: People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2019 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.