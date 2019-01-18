Sydney mum wins record 77 million U.S. dollar lottery prize

An Australian woman is 77 million U.S. dollars richer after walking away with the country's largest ever lottery win.

The prospect of winning the top prize gripped many Australians this week, with shops saying they were overwhelmed by the demand for tickets.

However it was a lucky mother from Sydney whose dreams came true on Thursday night, initially unable to believe the good news.

"Is this a trick?" she said when contacted by a lottery agent and wishes to remain anonymous.

"I've had such a tumultuous day, so I don't know where I am and what I am doing!"

Once the truth had settled in she revealed humble intentions for the money, planning on sharing it her family and favorite charity, and even saying she intends to keep on working.

"I'm a healthcare professional but I won't be retiring! I'm so passionate about my job," she said.

"It will drive me to do more health work for causes important to me."

The odds of winning with the 12-game entry ticket which she purchased were 11.2 million to one.

"It was so random, I just decided to log-on yesterday and buy a ticket with random numbers," she said.

"I'm not sure how I will be able to sleep tonight, but for now I'm going to go have a cheap glass of chardonnay."