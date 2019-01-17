LINE

Woman fined for using cellphone while walking on road in Wenzhou

2019-01-17

A pedestrian was fined 10 yuan ($1.48) on Monday for walking along a road while playing with her cellphone in Wenzhou, Zhejiang province, Wenzhou Evening News reported.

Traffic police issued a ticket to the woman, surnamed Hu, saying she breached a local regulation aimed at encouraging civilized behavior.

The regulation, adopted by the city's legislature in November, says pedestrians who play with their cellphones while crossing a road and blocking the way of other pedestrians or vehicles will receive a warning or a fine of 10 yuan.

The newspaper said it was the first ticket issued in Wenzhou since the regulation took effect on Jan 1.

A traffic police officer was quoted saying that the fine was given to remind pedestrians to be mindful of their behavior, which can pose a danger to themselves and others.

