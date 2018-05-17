President calls for stronger military science studies

President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, makes remarks during an inspection of the People's Liberation Army Academy of Military Science on May 16, 2018. (Photo/Xinhua)

Xi Jinping, chairman of the Central Military Commission, called on military scientists on Wednesday to conduct high-quality studies and provide strong support for fulfilling the goal of strengthening the military in the new era.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and president, made the remarks while visiting the People's Liberation Army Academy of Military Science in Beijing. The academy, established in 1958 and headed by Lieutenant General Yang Xuejun, is the largest and highest-level research institute of the PLA.

Military science is a key force in guiding military practices and reforms, Xi said. China needs to speed up its development in modern military sciences, and build high-quality research institutions.

During his visit to the academy's military medical institute, Xi said he was pleased to know it had produced many world-leading achievements, and he urged scientists to continue to work hard.

Xi pays great attention to talented researchers. He said academicians from the Chinese academies of sciences and of engineering working at the military academy are "a valuable treasure for the Party and PLA".

Xi urged attracting talent in new, unconventional ways and creation of highly capable military researchers.

Military science and research push boundaries, so innovations should be a top priority, he said.

Military scientists should improve strategic planning and top-level design and strengthen innovation in doctrine, defense technologies and organization of research to keep the engine of military research and operations at full speed, he added.

Xi said innovation has to be practical and closely based on warfare and combat issues to create advanced military doctrine suitable for modern warfare and embodying the PLA's unique characteristics.

Xi called on scientists to consolidate and strengthen military technologies in which China has an edge while incubating strategic, advanced and groundbreaking technologies with a strong focus on realistic combat.

China must uphold the strategic basis of independent innovation, accelerate breakthroughs in key technologies and transform scientific achievements into reality to help build combat capability, he said.

Xi also called for reforms in policies and institutions related to military science in an effort to release the full innovative potential of military scientists. The military science academy should be more open and collaborative during research projects and enhance international exchanges and cooperation, he added.

Xi also emphasized that the development of military science should follow the Party's leadership. The military academy was told to strengthen the behavior and practices of research personnel, better manage research funding and actively tackle real issues through collaboration.