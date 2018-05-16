LINE

Xi urges to build high-level research institutions for strong military

Xinhua

President Xi Jinping Wednesday stressed accelerating the development of modern military science, and building high-level military research institutions to support the building of a strong military in the new era.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks during an inspection of the People's Liberation Army Academy of Military Science.

Noting that military science was an important force in guiding military practices and spearheading transformations, Xi said relevant research should be combat-oriented, meet the needs of the armed forces and be forward-thinking.

He also called for better integration of military theories and technologies, research and practices, as well as military and civilian uses.

　　

