Chinese PLA air force conducts island patrol training

A Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) air force formation conducted island patrols during training on Thursday morning.

The formation was made up of fighters, early warning and surveillance aircraft, and H-6K bombers, which took off from various military airfields.

The formation flew over the Miyako Strait and Bashi Channel, completing an island patrol, the subject of the training.

The air force has conducted a number of island patrols since April 18, in order to exercise and enhance its capabilities to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Via real combat training at sea, the air force's combat preparedness has undergone historic changes, air force spokesperson Shen Jinke said at a military base in Fujian Province.

"The PLA air force has the resolve, faith, and capability to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity," he said.

Also on Thursday, Wu Qian, spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense was questioned on the island patrols at a press briefing.

"As to which island they patrolled, it was definitely China's Taiwan Island," he said.

The series of actions were targeted at the "Taiwan independence" elements and their activities, and aimed at protecting the livelihood of the people in Taiwan from such activities, Wu continued, promising further action if the secessionists continue to act recklessly.

"'Taiwan independence' separatist activities are the biggest real threat to the peace and stability across the Strait, and damage the fundamental interests of our compatriots in Taiwan," he noted.

"Promoting 'Taiwan independence' is leading to nowhere," Wu warned. "We are willing to strive for the peaceful reunification with utmost sincerity and efforts."