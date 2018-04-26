Dongfeng-26 ballistic missile commissioned: Defense Ministry

The Dongfeng-26 ballistic missile has been commissioned into the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Rocket Force, said Wu Qian, spokesperson with China's Defense Ministry, on Thursday.

The new medium- and long-range ballistic missile was completely developed by the Chinese and will serve for nuclear strikes in short notice and conventional precision strikes, against targets on land and large- and medium-sized warships, Wu said at a press conference.

"China has not changed its defensive nuclear strategy nor the policy of no-first-use of nuclear weapons," he said.