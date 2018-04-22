LINE

China's aircraft carrier formation conducts exercises in West Pacific

A Chinese navy formation featuring aircraft carrier Liaoning conducted confrontation exercises in the West Pacific on Friday.

Also including missile destroyers, J-15 fighters and shipboard helicopters, the drill aims to test the combat operation of the formation in high seas.

The drill was a routine arrangement as part of the navy's annual training plan, said Zhu Weiguo, deputy head of the training bureau of the staff of the Chinese navy.

It focused on the joint operation of vessels and shipboard aircraft in unfamiliar seas, tested the establishment and maintenance of the formation's attack and defense system, and has achieved expected goals, according to Gao Zhaorui, chief of staff of the formation.

Such real combat training of aircraft carrier formation in high seas helps improve the research into its combat operation and enhance its capability of systematic operation, and will play a positive role in maintaining regional peace and stability, said Zhu.

　　

