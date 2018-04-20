LINE

Chinese air force conducts island patrols: spokesperson

Xinhua

A Chinese air force formation conducted island patrols recently during a training exercise with an aim of improving the ability to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity, an air force spokesperson confirmed Thursday.

The formation consisted of H-6K bombers, Su-30 and J-11 fighters, reconnaissance and early warning aircraft, said Shen Jinke, spokesman for the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force.

The air force will continue to carry out island patrols involving multi-type combat aircraft in accordance with an established plan, Shen said.

"The air force has the resolve, the confidence, and the ability to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity," Shen said.

　　

