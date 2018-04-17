China's aircraft carrier formation conducts exercises in South China Sea

A Chinese navy flotilla including aircraft carrier Liaoning has conducted a series of exercises in the South China Sea since the navy review last Thursday.

The aircraft carrier formation engaged in reconnaissance, early warning, electronic countermeasures and strikes against air, surface and land targets and submarines, said a statement from the navy Tuesday.

The exercises, imitating actual combat, were aimed at training confrontation of carrier-based aircraft, carrier group tactics and other combat abilities, said Ding Yi, deputy navy commander who oversaw the drills.