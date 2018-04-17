LINE

State Security Ministry launches online whistle-blowing platform

Chinese Ministry of State Security launched an online whistle-blowing platform, https://www.12339.gov.cn/, on April 15, 2018, based on laws and regulations including the Constitution of the People's Republic of China (PRC), the Criminal Law of the PRC, the State Security Law of the PRC and the Counterespionage Law of the PRC.

The online whistle-blowing platform is open to the public and can help strengthen the handling of reports on espionage and other crimes and activities that endanger state security. Crimes such as espionage and other activities that endanger state security can be reported via the online platform or via the "12339" hotline.

State security authorities will process such reports and protect the relevant organizations and individuals reporting violations according to laws and regulations. Those who contribute to the maintenance of state security will be awarded.

However, people who deliberately fabricate, misrepresent or mislead others by means of a report that impedes the work of the national security agency or causes other undesirable social influences will be pursued in accordance with the law.

　　

