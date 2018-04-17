LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Military

Japan reveals names of notorious Unit 731

1
2018-04-17 08:21China Daily Editor: Li Yan ECNS App Download

The real names of almost all 3,607 members of Unit 731, the Japanese Imperial Army's biological-warfare research division based in the northeastern Chinese city of Harbin during World War II, were revealed for the first time at a press conference in Kyoto University on March 14.

The list of Unit 731 recorded real names, rank and contact methods of 52 military doctors, 49 technicians, 38 female nurses, 1,117 combat medics, officially known as the Epidemic Prevention and Water Purification Department of the Kwantung Army.

Many of the members, including Shiro Ishii, director of Unit 731, were recruited from the Kyoto University according to the documents. They used the data and results from human experiments from graduation theses, and got the degrees by Kyoto University.

For example, a medical officer's thesis about fleas infected by pestilence bacteria was used in a major biological weapon made by lethal human experiments. Referring to the process, the thesis recorded "monkey experienced headache", which signals they used living beings to do the experiments, said Keiichi Tsuneishi, professor of Kanagawa University.

Now Kyoto University has been asked to cancel the degrees of Unit 731. Currently, autographs are being collected to demand further investigation in July.

This is also the first time it has been confirmed that the Japanese government maintained detailed documents on Unit 731, more than 70 years after World War III In 2016, the Japanese government disclosed some information, but blacked out many parts "to protect the families" of war criminals. In January, under public pressure, the Japanese government published the names of Unit 731 made half a year before the end of the war.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.