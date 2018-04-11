LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Military

Ministry: Nansha buildup is proper

1
2018-04-11 09:07China Daily Editor: Li Yan ECNS App Download

China's bolstering of defenses on the Nansha Islands in the South China Sea will ensure regional peace and security and does not target any country, the Ministry of National Defense said on Tuesday.

"The Nansha Islands are Chinese territory, and China's establishing of a necessary military garrison and hardware on its islands is within its proper right as a sovereign nation," Senior Colonel Ren Guoqiang, the ministry's spokesman, said in an online statement in response to a recent report on China's military buildup in the region.

Strengthening military deployment in the area will "help protect national sovereignty and security, maintain the safe and smooth sailing of ships in the region and ensure regional peace and security", he added.

"It does not target any other country," Ren said. "China resolutely follows the path of peaceful development, and upholds a defensive national defense policy and military doctrine."

The Defense Ministry also rejected a claim in an Australian media report that China planned to build a military outpost in Vanuatu, an island country in the Southwestern Pacific Ocean near Australia.

"The Australian report is completely false," the ministry said in an online statement on Tuesday. It did not elaborate.

Ralph Regenvanu, Vanuatu's foreign minister, also rejected the report on Tuesday. "No one in the Vanuatu government has ever talked about a Chinese military base in Vanuatu of any sort," he told Australian Broadcasting Corp.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.