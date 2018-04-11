LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Military

Defense ministry defends building on South China Sea islands

1
2018-04-11 08:54Global Times Editor: Li Yan ECNS App Download

China has the right to install necessary defense facilities and station troops on the Nansha Islands in the South China Sea as they are Chinese territory, a Chinese defense ministry spokesman said Tuesday.

"Installing necessary defense facilities and stationing troops on the Nansha Islands are conducive to maintaining China's sovereignty and security as well as safeguarding free and safe passage of the South China Sea and maintaining regional stability and peace. It does not target any country," said Ren Guoqiang, spokesman of the Ministry of National Defense.

Ren's remarks came after international media reported China has stepped up military construction on the islands.

US officials said that China has installed equipment on two of its fortified outposts that is capable of jamming communications and radar systems, the Wall Street Journal reported Monday.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.