China firmly opposes U.S. arms sales to Taiwan: spokesperson

China's stance of resolutely opposing the United States selling weapons to Taiwan has been always clear and consistent, a spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense said at a press conference Monday.

"Taiwan is a part of China. The one-China principle is the political foundation of China-U.S. relationship," Wu Qian, the spokesperson, said in response to a journalist's question about the U.S. Department of State's approval of a marketing license for selling military submarine technology to Taiwan.

China urges the U.S. to abide by the one-China principle and the principles of the three Sino-U.S. Joint Communiques, and stop all forms of military contact with Taiwan including arms sales, Wu said.

"The Chinese military has the ability and is determined to defeat any attempt to split the motherland, and it will take all necessary measures to defend national sovereignty, security and territorial integrity," Wu said.