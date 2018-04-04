LINE

China ready to strengthen international defense cooperation: defense minister

2018-04-04 Xinhua

China is willing to improve defense cooperation with various countries and create a win-win and benefit-sharing global security environment, Chinese State Councilor and Minister of National Defense Wei Fenghe said Wednesday.

China is ready to work with other countries to promote the concept of common security and resolve disputes through peaceful means, Wei said at the seventh Moscow Conference on International Security.

Peace and development are an irreversible trend of our time, and so are multi-polarization and globalization, he said, adding that the idea of cooperation and a win-win situation is widely embraced, and mutual trust and inclusiveness are the correct approach to dealing with international affairs.

At the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China in 2017 and this year's "two sessions", President Xi Jinping demonstrated China's resolution to pursue a path of peaceful development and promote the building of a community with a shared future for humanity, Wei said.

China is committed to being a contributor to world peace, a propeller of global growth and a preserver of international order, the defense minister added.

As for Chinese-Russian ties, Wei said the two countries' comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination is "as stable as Mount Tai," adding that strengthened cooperation between Chinese and Russian militaries has contributed to regional and global peace and stability.

During his visit, Wei also held a formal meeting with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.

　　

