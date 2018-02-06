LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Military

China successfully conducts mid-course anti-missile test

1
2018-02-06 14:48Global Times Editor: Li Yan ECNS App Download

China on Tuesday announced the success of a mid-course land-based missile interception test, which experts believe shows the maturity of the means and capability in intercepting enemy missiles.

The Ministry of National Defense said the interception technology was tested on Monday within China's territory and achieved its preset goal.

The test is defensive in nature and does not target any country, the ministry said.

The announcement came after luminous clouds were spotted in Turpan, Northwest China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region on Friday, of which pictures of it were spread online.

"The mid-course of the long-range ballistic missile is located in the outer atmosphere, where the interception could reduce damage to the target on our side," Yang Chengjun, a Chinese missile expert and quantum defense scientist, told the Global Times on Tuesday. "The higher the interception is made, the smaller the damage to us would be."

This is the Chinese military's third public announcement of a successful test of the mid-course land-based missile interception technology. The previous two were in January 2010 and January 2013.

The US and Japan are the other countries which have conducted a similar test.

Yang said that this mid-course land-based missile interception test was normal and part of a schedule.

Though every test has a different purpose, "three successful mid-course interception tests show that China's technology has matured," Yang said.

Yang noted that the successful test does not mean China should be overconfident, as a test is far from actual combat. "In actual combat, much remains unknown."

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.