27th Chinese naval escort taskforce wraps up visit to Morocco

Chinese guided missile destroyer Haikou leaves the Port of Casablanca on January 28, 2018, local time. The 27th Chinese naval escort taskforce consisting of the guided-missile destroyer Haikou, the guided-missile frigate Yueyang and the comprehensive supply ship Qinghaihu wrapped up Sunday its 5-day friendly visit to Morocco and embarked on the voyage home. (mod.gov.cn/Li Changhuan)

The 27th Chinese naval escort taskforce consisting of the guided-missile destroyer Haikou (Hull 171), the guided-missile frigate Yueyang (Hull 575) and the comprehensive supply ship Qinghaihu (Hull 885), left Sunday afternoon Casablanca after a 5-day friendly visit to Morocco, embarking on its voyage home.

Chinese Ambassador to Morocco Li Li, Chinese military attaché Xu Guopei, staff members of the Chinese Embassy and local overseas Chinese saw the Chinese naval taskforce off at the port.

During the visit, the Chinese naval escort taskforce held a deck reception on the destroyer Haikou, commanding officers of the taskforce called on military and local government leaders of Morocco. The sailors of the two navies visited each other's warships, conducted professional exchange on anti-piracy tactics and held friendly football matches.

Before coming to Casablanca, the taskforce had visited Algeria and Tunisia successively. Morocco is the third and the last stop in the taskforce's global port call voyage.