Chinese navy rescues 2 crew members from sinking Mongolian ship

A vessel of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy rescued two drowning crew members from a sinking Mongolian cargo ship in waters off Wenzhou in east China's Zhejiang Province around midnight Sunday.

The Eastern Theater Command said in a statement that its command center sent the naval vessel Jinan for rescue after receiving report that the cargo ship was sinking around 11 p.m. Sunday.

One of the two rescued is Chinese (from Taiwan Province), and the other is Indonesian. Their lives are not in danger.

Altogether 11 people were on the Mongolian ship, which was shipping white sugar from Taichung in Taiwan, to the Republic of Korea.

The statement said the vessel Jinan would continue its search and rescue and had not found other crew members so far, though it had seen several floating life jackets.