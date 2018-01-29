LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Military

Chinese navy rescues 2 crew members from sinking Mongolian ship

1
2018-01-29 23:08Xinhua Editor: Wang Fan ECNS App Download

A vessel of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy rescued two drowning crew members from a sinking Mongolian cargo ship in waters off Wenzhou in east China's Zhejiang Province around midnight Sunday.

The Eastern Theater Command said in a statement that its command center sent the naval vessel Jinan for rescue after receiving report that the cargo ship was sinking around 11 p.m. Sunday.

One of the two rescued is Chinese (from Taiwan Province), and the other is Indonesian. Their lives are not in danger.

Altogether 11 people were on the Mongolian ship, which was shipping white sugar from Taichung in Taiwan, to the Republic of Korea.

The statement said the vessel Jinan would continue its search and rescue and had not found other crew members so far, though it had seen several floating life jackets.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.