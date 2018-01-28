PLA publishes new military training outline, highlights combat

The People's Liberation Army (PLA) has recently published a Central Military Commission-approved outline for military training.

Centering on building a strong army in the new era and building it into a world-class force, the outline focuses on the PLA's combat capability, highlighting military training under combat conditions and joint training.

It looks to establish "a system of training content and related mechanisms that are more into combat and joint operations, as well as more scientific and normalized."

Moreover, the outline sets up a standard system covering personnel at different levels and in different fields that meets the requirements of modern warfare, laying the basis for the PLA's training, while setting a significant rule for military training in the new era.

The latest revision to the outline is the PLA's eighth overall remodelling of the system of military training content since April 2013, according to the PLA Daily.

The PLA will also develop new combat and support forces, increase military strength and speed up development of an intelligent military, to enable itself to shape its military posture, manage crises, and deter and win wars, according to the report delivered at the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China last October.

It is a mission of the PLA that by 2035, the modernization of the country's national defense and forces should be basically completed, and that by the mid-21st century Chinese people's armed forces should have been fully transformed into world-class forces, the report reads.