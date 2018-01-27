'New era' in China's military cooperation: Official

China's military cooperation with other countries will enter a "new era" this year, senior military officials said Friday.

Major General Hu Changming, chief of the Office for International Military Cooperation at the Central Military Commission, made the remark at the 2018 New Year reception in Beijing on behalf of China's Defense Minister General Chang Wanquan. More than 260 military officers from 80 countries and regions attended the reception.

Last year, the Chinese military saw a number of new achievements, ranging from the first homegrown aircraft carrier to J-20 fighter jets, he said. At the same time, China has provided security services according to its capabilities to the international community "and actively shouldered the duties of a responsible major nation," he said.

"The Chinese military will uphold its defensive national policy, strengthen military construction, and enhance dialogue and cooperation with other countries and regions this year," Hu said, adding that 2018 will be a "new era" for China's military in terms of working with other countries.

"The Chinese military's circle of friends will be even bigger," he said. "China will make greater contributions to protecting national sovereignty and interests, helping maintain world peace, jointly addressing international security challenges and facilitating joint development of the world."

Brigadier General Carson Rasmussen, Denmark's defense attache to China, thanked the Chinese military for support in the past year in military diplomacy.

"I hope military diplomacy can bring more understanding, empathy and cooperation this year," he said.

Rasmussen wished China would achieve new heights in national defense and military construction, and said Denmark will continue to work with China to develop friendly military-to-military relations.