PLA launches first civilian-military air cargo route

2018-01-24

The SF Airlines successfully launched the air cargo route from southwestern China's Chengdu to western China's Lhasa and held its maiden flight on Jan. 22, 2018.

This is yet another measure taken by the Transportation and Delivery Bureau of the Logistic Support Department under China's Central Military Commission (CMC) and the SF Express to promote the civilian-military integration and strengthen the military logistics construction.

The cooperation mechanism between the PLA Transportation and Delivery Bureau and SF Express was established in 2016. This joint launch of the air cargo route from Chengdu to Lhasa aims to enhance the complementation of civilian-military advantages and explore effective means to quickly deliver materials for plateau troops in Xizang.

"The launch of the air cargo route will enrich the means of air delivery to and from Xizang and will further enhance the support capability of air transport of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA)", according to an official from the Transportation and Delivery Bureau of the CMC Logistic Support Department.

The newly opened route will provide the army with reserve capacity while serving the local economic and social development. The new route will also provide normalized air transport for the military materials to and from Xizang, the official said.

It is learnt that the SF Express has provided excellent delivery service to the military by participating in pilot works including logistics delivery and unmanned aerial vehicle delivery since its establishment of the civilian-military integration logistics system with the PLA in 2016.

In order to ensure the smooth operation of the new air cargo route, the SF Express also deployed plateau-type aircraft and dispatched outstanding crews to lay a solid foundation for the military materials' delivery.

　　

