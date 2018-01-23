Indonesia, U.S. defense ministers meet to boost cooperation

U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis (L) stands with his Indonesian counterpart Ryamizard Ryacudu during a joint statement in Jakarta, Indonesia, Jan, 23. 2018.(Xinhua/Zulkarnain)

Indonesian Defense Minister Ryamizard Ryacudu met with his U.S. counterpart James Mattis here on Tuesday, with the two discussing bilateral defense cooperation.

Among the two's meeting agendas were the move to set up intelligence cooperation called "our eyes," resembling to the "five eyes" cooperation that the United States established with its allied nations.

Besides that, discussions towards the agreement to secure military and information cooperation between the two countries was also on the agenda.

Apart from those agendas, the two defense ministers also discussed military equipment purchase, maritime security issues and counter-terrorism cooperation.

Prior to his meeting with Ryamizard, Mattis met with Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi on Monday night. Retno conveyed Indonesia's stance on issues such as the Israel-Palestine conflict and Afghanistan.

Besides reiterating its support for Palestine to set up its capital in East Jerusalem, Retno also questioned the U.S. policy to cut down its aid for Palestine.

She asked the United States to reconsider its policy on Palestine.

During his visit to Indonesia which would run until Wednesday, Mattis was also scheduled to meet Indonesian President Joko Widodo and Chief Security Minister Wiranto.