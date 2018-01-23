DPRK declares Feb. 8 as army's founding anniversary

The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) declared Tuesday that Feb. 8 will be marked as the founding anniversary of the Korean People's Army (KPA).

The decision was announced by the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea on Monday, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.

As Kim Il Sung, the founder of the DPRK, developed the Korean People's Revolutionary Army into the regular revolutionary armed forces on Feb. 8, 1948, the day will be marked as the founding anniversary of the KPA as well as the "Army-Building Day."

In this regard, when Kim Il Sung founded the first revolutionary armed forces on April 25, 1932, the day will be marked as the founding anniversary of the Korean People's Revolutionary Army, the KCNA said.

The decision also call on party organizations at all levels to conduct politico-ideological education and hold diverse events on the occasion of Feb. 8 every year.