LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Military

China's armed forces to set up full-time inspection teams

1
2018-01-17 02:51Xinhua Editor: Wang Fan ECNS App Download

Senior Party members at the rank of military corps and above will be overseen by full-time inspection teams, said a military regulation made public Tuesday.

Regular inspection teams will supervise Party committees of the Central Military Commission, the army, navy, air force, rocket force, and strategic support troops of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) as well as the armed police, according to the regulation, which took effect Monday.

The document regulates principles, powers and duties of inspection teams and their staff and protocols they should follow.

Inspection teams are expected to expose flaws and weakness concerning Party leadership, management of Party organizations, and implementation of disciplines within the armed forces, said the military source.

The regulation also includes articles on how military inspectors should exercise their duty according to Party rules and how they should be held accountable.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.