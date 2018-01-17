China's armed forces to set up full-time inspection teams

Senior Party members at the rank of military corps and above will be overseen by full-time inspection teams, said a military regulation made public Tuesday.

Regular inspection teams will supervise Party committees of the Central Military Commission, the army, navy, air force, rocket force, and strategic support troops of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) as well as the armed police, according to the regulation, which took effect Monday.

The document regulates principles, powers and duties of inspection teams and their staff and protocols they should follow.

Inspection teams are expected to expose flaws and weakness concerning Party leadership, management of Party organizations, and implementation of disciplines within the armed forces, said the military source.

The regulation also includes articles on how military inspectors should exercise their duty according to Party rules and how they should be held accountable.