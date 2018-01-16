LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Military

PLA commissions new missile frigate for offshore defense

1
2018-01-16 14:49Global Times Editor: Li Yan ECNS App Download

The commissioning ceremony for the new guided-missile frigate Wuhai was held at a naval port in Dalian Northeast China's Liaoning, on Monday, the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy announced.

Lü Baoqiang, political commissar of a military base under the Northern Theater Command, conferred the navy ensign and naming certificate to the new frigate (hull number 540) at the Monday naval ceremony, and Wuhai officially joined the naval battle sequence, according to the PLA Navy's WeChat account on Monday.

The Wuhai is the latest member of the Type 056 corvettes family, which is the PLA Navy's main fleet for offshore defense, said Song Zhongping, a military expert and TV commentator.

As China's older generation corvettes, the Type 037 and Type 053, are retired, the Type 056 has gradually taken over their missions, Song told the Global Times on Monday.

The main duties of the Wuhai, according to the article, will include patrolling, guarding, escorting missions, and working with other naval forces to strike enemy ships. It is also capable of engaging in anti-submarine warfare and other comprehensive maritime warfare.

The new version of Type 056 ships, including the Wuhai, are more equipped with anti-submarine weapons, and while these ships do not have shipboard hangars, they can accomodate anti-submarine helicopters, Song noted.

The Wuhai also features stealth and electromagnetic compatibilities, the article said.

The Type 056 corvettes are 89 meters long and 12 meters wide, with a displacement of 1,300 tons. They have a top speed of 28 knots (52 kilometers per hour), the article added.

The modified Type 056 corvettes have been widely deployed by the China Coast Guard as law-enforcement vessels, and are visible in the Huangyan Island in the South China Sea as well as the waters off the Diaoyu Islands to safeguard China's maritime rights, the article said.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.