Armed police command system adjustment a major political decision: Xi

2018-01-11 00:00Xinhua Editor: Wang Fan ECNS App Download
Chinese President Xi Jinping (C, front), also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC), confers the flag on the armed police force at a CMC ceremony in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 10, 2018. (Xinhua/Li Gang)

President Xi Jinping on Wednesday stressed the significance of placing the armed police under the command of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and the Central Military Commission (CMC).

The adjustment in the leading and command system of the armed police force is "an important political decision" the CPC Central Committee made to fully realize the absolute leadership of the Party over all armed forces and to develop "a socialist military system with Chinese characteristics," Xi said at a CMC ceremony to confer the flag on the armed police force.

"The move has vital and profound effect on building a strong military for a new era and modernizing the country's system and capacity for governance," said Xi, also general secretary of the CPC Central Committee and CMC chairman.

In accordance with a statement by the CPC Central Committee released late last month, the armed police force would be put under the command of the CPC Central Committee and CMC from Jan. 1, 2018 and would no longer be under the authority of the State Council.

　　

