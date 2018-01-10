Website opens for military recruitment

The recruitment website, gfbzb.gov.cn, run by the Ministry of National Defense, has been opened for applications and policy consultation Wednesday.

According to a circular released on the ministry's website on Tuesday, military recruitment offices at all levels should start local recruitment on April 1 and duly issue conscription notices with clear information on the registration time, personnel and methods.

Before June 30, local military recruitment offices should complete recruitment registration, said the circular.

It said that college graduates will be preferred in the recruitment.