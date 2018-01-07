LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Military

CMC regulates to manage military online media

1
2018-01-07 08:59Xinhua Editor: Huang Mingrui ECNS App Download

China's Central Military Commission (CMC) has issued a management regulation on military online media, which will take effect on February 1.

The regulation laid out the basic principles and overall requirements of the management of military online media.

It stipulates the qualification of military online media organization, the procedure of examination and approval, the requirement for confidentiality, the subject of responsibility and others.

Any military online media organizations which violate laws and regulations of the army and the country will be called to account, it added.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.