CMC regulates to manage military online media

China's Central Military Commission (CMC) has issued a management regulation on military online media, which will take effect on February 1.

The regulation laid out the basic principles and overall requirements of the management of military online media.

It stipulates the qualification of military online media organization, the procedure of examination and approval, the requirement for confidentiality, the subject of responsibility and others.

Any military online media organizations which violate laws and regulations of the army and the country will be called to account, it added.