Xi stresses building elite combat force

Chinese President Xi Jinping (C, front), also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, talks with officers and soldiers during an inspection of a division of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) army in the Central Theater Command on Jan. 3, 2018. (Xinhua/Li Gang)

President Xi Jinping has ordered the creation of an elite combat force through real combat training and digitalization.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks during an inspection of a division of the People's Libration Army (PLA) army in the Central Theater Command on Wednesday.