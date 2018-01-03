MiG-29 fighter jet of Indian navy crashes

A MiG-29K fighter aircraft of the Indian navy Wednesday crashed at an airport in India's western state of Goa, officials said.

The fighter jet overshot runway at Dabolim airport in Goa and caught fire.

However, a trainee pilot inside the MiG managed to eject from the aircraft well before it went into flames, officials said.

"A MiG 29K aircraft with under-trainee pilot goes off runway while taking off at Goa airport. Pilot ejects to safety. Fire on aircraft being extinguished," an Indian navy spokesperson said.

Immediately after the accident, fire tenders were rushed to the spot to extinguish fire. Officials said the firefighting operation was going on at the airport.

Following the incident, authorities closed the airport for flight operations.

"External fire has been extinguished. Efforts in hand to localize and extinguish internal fire onboard the MiG-29K aircraft," the spokesman said.

Authorities are trying to resume the flight operation at the airport.

Reports said this is the first MiG-29 to be lost by the Indian navy which operates the jet off the aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya.

The fighter, according to reports, will also be deployed off the INS Vikrant, the first indigenous aircraft carrier being built for the Indian navy.