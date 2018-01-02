PLA implements training regulation from Xi's thought

China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) on Monday started trial implementation of a revised military training regulation which embodies the military thought of Xi Jinping, chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC).

Xi recently signed the order to publish the revised regulation, which adheres to the fundamental principle of upholding the absolute leadership of the Communist Party of China (CPC) over the armed forces, and introduces new ways to organize and conduct military training, aiming to enhance the combat readiness of the military, the Xinhua News Agency reported on Friday.

The revised regulation established the guiding role of Xi's thought of strengthening the military, which is a move to fundamentally ensure China's military training will be advanced along the right course, said a Saturday article published on 81.cn, the PLA's official website.

The regulation also stresses an organizational framework under the unified leadership of the CMC and raises the standard of military training to that of actual combat.

The revised regulation came after the CPC Central Committee's Wednesday announcement that China's armed police will be under the command of the CPC Central Committee and CMC from January 1, 2018.

The armed police will be a division under the CMC and will no longer be listed under the State Council, according to a statement released by the committee.

Coordination mechanisms will be established between central and local authorities as well as the armed police, CPC central committee said in the statement.

The CPC Central Committee urged governments at all levels, the PLA and armed police to implement the decision and ensure a smooth transfer, the statement said.