LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Military

PLA learns ground combat techniques in Tibet

1
2018-07-20 13:25:31Global Times Editor : Li Yan ECNS App Download

The People's Liberation Army (PLA) has conducted drills for special forces in Tibet including ground training for helicopter pilots in a move that prepares for potential military confrontation, experts said on Thursday.

The training simulated a behind-enemy-lines infiltration mission at an elevation of 4,000 meters in the Southwest China autonomous region. 

Pilots and special forces rappelled down to the ground from helicopters and conducted the mission together, PLA Daily reported on Thursday.

The training prepared participants for potential military confrontation with India, Song Zhongping, a military expert and TV commentator, told the Global Times on Thursday.

"It's normal for any military training to have an imaginary opposing force," Song said. "In this case, it's obvious who the target is, given the fact that training was conducted on the plateau in Tibet."

Infiltrating behind enemy lines was "an effective special operation that could be key to winning a battle," Song said. 

"It's valuable for all forces to practice this kind of training," he said. 

Chinese pilots have been practicing joint operations with special forces this year so as to understand each other's needs and thus enhance battle cooperation. 

The pilots can also master more combat techniques and improve their overall combat capacity, PLA Daily reported.

Having helicopter pilots train with special forces on the ground empowers them to learn how to eliminate enemies without their familiar equipment, according to Song.

Training with special forces will also improve pilots' ability to survive out in the wild, Song noted.

Military operations in Tibet are difficult because of its high elevation, low atmospheric pressure, thin air and relatively low temperature, according to Song.

Before this drill, pilots were trained solely in aviation, such as guiding helicopters, judging weather and environments, the Beijing-based military newspaper said.

In June, China set up an unmanned automatic weather observation station in Tibet near China's border with India to provide meteorological support for national defense. 

The station's data can assist with aircraft take-off and landing and the launch of missiles, experts say.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners: People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.