Chinese military launches website to get national security tip-offs

The Chinese military will begin receiving tip-offs of threats to national security or defense through a website from Jan. 1.

The website www.PLA110.cn, launched by the committee for political and legal affairs of the Central Military Commission, allows people to report online activities, including stealing or leaking military secrets, and fabricating information about the army.

Gambling, drug trafficking or other crimes by soldiers, attacking the party's absolute leadership over the military, obstructing military operations, smearing the image of the army and jeopardizing the military's network information security may all be reported through the website.

The public can give information anonymously or using their real names. Rewards will be given for useful information.