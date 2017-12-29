China's armed police to keep its function unchanged: spokesman

China's armed police will continue to safeguard national security and social stability after its command mechanism adjustment, a Ministry of National Defense spokesman said Thursday.

"The core of the adjustment is to strengthen the centralized, unified leadership of Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Central Military Commission (CMC) over the armed police," Ren Guoqiang told a news briefing.

The spokesman said the armed police is not listed under the People's Liberation Army and its fundamental function and nature will not change.

Ren's remarks came one day after a statement by the CPC Central Committee that the armed police will be put under the command of the CPC Central Committee and CMC from Jan. 1, 2018.

The armed police will no longer be listed under the State Council, it said.

The spokesman said China will uphold peace, development and win-win cooperation as always while continuing to pursue a national defense policy that is defensive in nature.