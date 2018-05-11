地下云图网

underground seismic network for earthquake monitoring

5月7日,四川省地震预警重点实验室、成都高新减灾研究所在成都高新区宣布：将在四川、云南建设面向地震预报的我国首个地下云图网.

According to the plan, 2,000 monitoring stations will be built in two years in Sichuan and Yunnan, two quake-prone provinces in southwest China, said scientists with the Institute of Care-life, a disaster-reduction lab based in Chengdu, capital of Sichuan.

四川省成都高新减灾研究所的科学家表示,按照规划,我国将用两年时间在四川和云南两个地震多发省份建立2000个监测站.

地下云图网（underground seismic network for earthquake monitoring）是通过在四川、云南建设2000个地下云图监测站（monitoring stations）,实时关注与地震发生直接相关的物理量——地下应力和能量（underground stress and energy）,从而形成它们的动态演化图.

新建设的川滇地下云图网的主要科学目标是,解决浅源（深度小于20千米）破坏性地震的临震预报（to predict shallow earthquakes whose epicenters are less than 20 kilometers deep）难题.临震预报（imminent earthquake prediction）是指对某地几天以内,在较小范围内可能发生的破坏性地震做出的预报.

按照科研计划,地震预警四川省重点实验室、成都高新减灾研究所将用1至2年建成川滇地下云图网；再用3年时间,运用新建设的地下云图网采集10个左右破坏性地震的案例（monitor the region for three years and expect to collect data on about 10 earthquakes in this period）,进行地震预报的内部技术试验等.目前,首个地下云图网监测站和传感设备,已在汶川县映秀地震台部署完成.

地震之所以可怕,除了其来势迅猛,猝不及防外,还因为它往往破坏力惊人.英语中,描述其破坏力的词,按由轻到重的次序大致有damage,destroy, devastate,shatter,level,flatten等等.

Damage 是指"损害,破坏",但不是特别严重,还可以修复的那种,比如：

Apart from hydropower projects, the earthquake damaged some power equipment manufacturers in Sichuan including Dongfang Electric in Hanwang in Deyang that was badly damaged when several buildings collapsed, causing several hundred deaths.

除了水电站,地震还破坏了四川的一些供电设施工厂,德阳市汉旺镇的东方电气受损严重,几栋建筑物倒塌,数百人死亡.

Destroy 表示"完全破坏,消灭,摧毁,夺去人的生命",被摧毁的物件不能再用.比如：

Disasters, such as the quake, that destroy lives somehow create a renewed sense of selfless compassion.

像地震这样的灾害,夺去人的生命,也激发出人们的无私情感.

Devastate 也是表示"摧毁,破坏",它比destroy的威力还要大、涵盖的面还要广,destroy 通常限定于某一地、某事物或是人,而devastate 还可表示"情感上,精神上也遭破坏,整个系统的完全溃败",比如：

She was devastated by the loss of her mother.

母亲的死击垮了她.

地震可以destroy我们,但不能devastate我们.

Shatter 指"粉碎,砸碎,毁坏,毁灭",比如在地震中那些破碎的玻璃和房屋：

All the glass and some of the buildings shattered when the earthquake hit the city.

地震来袭的时候,所有的玻璃都震碎了,一些建筑物也损毁了.

Level 和 flatten 的意思差不多,都是表示受害非常严重,"被夷为平地",比如：

The quake leveled entire towns, flattening the simple adobe, brick structures and leaving nothing but rubble.

地震夷平了整个城镇,摧毁了简易土坯房和砖结构建筑,只留下一片废墟.

【相关词汇】

浅源地震 shallow earthquake

破坏性地震 destructive earthquake

震中 epicenter

地震波 seismic wave

地震预报 earthquake prediction

震级 earthquake magnitude

余震 aftershock

地震次生灾害 seismic secondary disaster