Prince William (L), Duke of Cambridge, and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, present their newborn son outside St. Mary's Hospital in London, Britain, on April 23, 2018. Catherine on Monday gave birth to a boy, her third child, who is the fifth in line to the British throne. (Xinhua/Stephen Chung)

凯特王妃诞下第三个孩子 是个小王子！

Royal baby: Duke and duchess show off new son

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have left hospital after the arrival of their third child, a boy.

英国凯特王妃23日诞下一名男婴,这是她与威廉王子的第三个孩子.目前威廉王子夫妇已经离开医院.

The couple's second son, who was born at 11:01 BST, weighing 8lb 7oz, is fifth in line to the throne.

这是两人的第二个男孩,出生于英国夏令时11点01分,体重8磅7盎司（约合3.8公斤）,是英国王位第五顺位继承人.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte had visited their brother at the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital, London.

乔治王子和夏洛特公主也来伦敦圣玛丽医院林都院区看望了小弟弟.

Leaving the hospital Prince William said the couple were very happy, before holding up three fingers and joking he had "thrice the worry now".

离开医院时,威廉王子说他和凯特都非常开心,随后伸出三根手指,开玩笑说他"现在有了三倍的烦恼".

"We didn't keep you waiting too long this time," he added.

他还说："这次我们可没让大家等太久."

When someone asked him whether the couple had decided on a name, he said: "You'll find out soon enough."

当有人问到夫妻俩是否已为新王子取名时,他说："很快你们就会知道了."

Prince William and Catherine had come out of the hospital briefly to greet the crowds with their new son.

威廉王子夫妇从医院出来一会儿,怀抱宝宝与公众会面.

They then returned inside to put their newborn son in his car seat before driving away towards their home Kensington Palace.

之后他们返回医院,把宝宝放在座椅上,驱车前往肯辛顿宫的家中.

Members of both families have said they are "delighted with the news" of the birth.

威廉王子和凯特王妃的家人都表示"听到王室新成员诞生的消息非常开心".

Kensington Palace said the name of the baby would be announced in due course while a formal notice of the birth had been posted on the forecourt of Buckingham Palace.

肯辛顿宫表示,宝宝的名字将适时公布.白金汉宫前院也张贴了宝宝出生的正式通知.

Favourite names at the bookmakers include Arthur, Albert, Frederick, James and Philip.

博彩公司给出的热门名字包括亚瑟、阿尔伯特、弗雷德里克、詹姆斯和菲利普.

Prime Minister Theresa May tweeted her "warmest congratulations" to William and Catherine.

英国首相特蕾莎-梅发推特说,她对威廉和凯特表示"最热情的祝贺".

She said: "I wish them great happiness for the future."

她说："祝他们未来生活幸福."

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn also sent his regards, tweeting: "Congratulations to Kate and William on the birth of their baby boy. I wish them all the very best."

英国工党领袖杰里米-科尔宾也在推特上送上祝福,他写道："祝贺威廉和凯特迎来第三个宝宝.祝他们一切都好."

凯特王妃入院时,医院外的媒体等待区已经被围了起来,众多记者随时等候新宝宝的第一次亮相.而众多骨灰级粉丝们更是用实际行动在迎接即将诞生的王子或公主.他们已经在医院外搭起帐篷,彻夜守候着,只为第一时间听到新宝宝的消息.