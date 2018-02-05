日本发明"人肉优步" 戴上面具就是替身

'Human Uber' lets you pay someone to live your life for you

A new "human Uber" could let you pay someone to live your life for you.

一款新研发的"人肉优步"让你可以付钱找人来代替你去生活.

Japanese researcher Jun Rekimoto has developed a special screen that can be strapped to a person's face and allow them to live on your behalf. By dressing up as you and having your face shown where theirs usually is, you'll be able to pay someone to go about your life instead.

日本研究人员Jun Rekimoto研发出一款可以绑定在人脸上的特殊屏幕,戴上这个屏幕的人可以代替你去生活.你将可以付钱请人打扮成你的模样,戴上你的"脸",代替你去过你的生活.

The technology is aimed at allowing someone – a "surrogate" – to live your life for you, wearing your clothes and behaving on your instruction. You, on the other hand, would be able to lounge at home, watching events through your laptop and using its camera to communicate with people your surrogate meets.

该技术的目标是让替身穿上你的衣服、依照你的指示来替你生活.与此同时,你则可以懒洋洋地坐在家中,通过笔记本电脑来观看事态发展,用摄像头来和替身遇到的人交流.

"To do this, a surrogate user wears a mask-shaped display that shows a remote user's live face, and a voice channel transmits a remote user's voice," a page describing the tool, known as ChameleonMask, reads. "A surrogate user mimics a remote user by following the remote user's directions.

这款产品名为"变色龙面具",网页上是这样描述这个工具的："替身用户将戴上一个能显示出远程用户人脸的面具,语音通道将传输远程用户的声音.替身用户会遵照远程用户的指示来模仿他/她."

Such telepresence systems have been developed before. But they have mostly been mounted on robots, which the person talking could then drive around, giving the feeling of being in the office, conference or other space that can only be joined over the internet.

过去也曾研发过这种远程呈现系统.但是这些系统多被安装在机器人身上,讲话的人开车四处走动的同时,还能给人近在身边的感觉,不过只能在办公室、会议室或其他可以联网的空间实现.

In contrast, the ChameleonMask appears to give a more complete experience, with the screen being carried around by a person who can also be dressed the same as the user might be. The experience is much better than those robots, its creator claims.

相比之下,变色龙面具似乎能够提供更完整的体验,戴面具的人还可以打扮得和远程用户一样.发明者说,这种体验比机器人带来的体验好多了.

"It also eliminates many difficulties of teleoperated robots wandering in the environment," the page describing the innovation claims. Experiments have shown that people are able to think of the surrogate as the real person, it also claims.

描述这一发明的页面还表示："这种面具还消除了远程监控机器人在环境中随意行走所带来的不便."页面上还写道,实验显示,人们能把替身想象成本人.

Though the mask has been described as "human Uber", it's actually far more involved than that. Rather than transporting something, the person is required to live as you and behave on your instruction.

尽管这种面具被称作"人肉优步",但实际上并不是戴上面具就完事.除了传达信息,替身还要代表你,按照你的指示来行事.

It was shown off this week at the EmTech conference, where a user tweeted a picture of the strange contraption that was later shared by tens of thousands of people.

这款面具本周在EmTech科技峰会上展示,一名用户在推特上发了一张面具照片,随后被数以万计的人转发.

英文来源：独立报