随手涂鸦能看出性格 据说准到没朋友

Expert explains what your mindless sketches reveal about your personality

Waiting on a phone call with a pen in your hand? Bored on a train? Chances are you'll doodle.

等电话的时候一手拿着笔？火车上无聊想打发时间？很可能你会随手涂涂鸦.

Consultant Graphologist Tracey Trussell has analysed the most common doodles and their meaning in a new piece of research for Samsung and while sketching squares express a down-to-earth nature, etching boxes is a sign of materialism.

笔迹学家咨询师特雷西-特拉塞尔在为三星公司所做的最新研究中分析了最常见的涂鸦及其含义,比如画方形表示脚踏实地,画盒子表示物质主义等等.

Here she shares the psychology behind those inkings, so what do your mindless scribbles reveal about your inner psyche?

下面她分享了涂鸦背后隐含的心理学意义.从你随手画的那些不走心的涂鸦中,能看出哪些内在品质呢？

Circles: Drawing round shapes expresses the need to belong, love and be loved.

圆形：画圆形代表你需要归属感、爱与被爱.

Squares: If you're etching squares then this expresses a down-to-earth, practical and constructive nature.

方形：如果你在画方形,表示你脚踏实地,行事风格实际且有建设性.

Triangles: Scribbling triangles? Tracey says this shows a dynamic, powerful and ambitious nature.

三角形：在画三角形？特雷西说这表示你充满活力、强有力且雄心勃勃.

Hearts: One of the most common doodles, hearts are symbolic of love and romance, and tell of an affectionate and sentimental nature.

心形：最常见的一种涂鸦,象征着爱与浪漫,表示你深情且易感伤.

Webs: They may be more unusual and complex but drawing webs reveals calculating personalities who are good at enticing people into a particular situation.

网状：网状可能更与众不同,也更加复杂,但画网状表明个性精明,善于吸引人进入特定情境.

Flowers: If your flower has a large circular centre, this expresses confidence and the enjoyment of a good social life. Meanwhile, carefully drawn flowers betray the obsessive-compulsive personality.

花朵：如果你画的花朵有一个大大的圆心,这表明你充满自信,社交生活愉快.同时,仔细绘出的花朵也表明你是强迫性人格.

Boxes: It's not good news for anyone drawing boxes as Tracey believes that while this shows ambition, it can also be a sign of materialism.

盒子：对画盒子的人来说不是个好消息.特雷西认为尽管这展现出抱负,但同时也是物质主义的迹象.

Coils or spirals: Drawing these complicated shapes means doodlers thrive on variety, creativity and growth.

线圈或螺旋形：画这些复杂的形状表示涂鸦者生活丰富多彩,富于创造力,有发展潜力.

英文来源：每日邮报