共同债务

joint debt

1月17日,最高人民法院发布关于审理涉及夫妻债务纠纷案件适用法律有关问题的解释,就当前司法实践中争议较大的夫妻共同债务认定问题作出明确规定,并合理分配举证证明责任,平衡保护各方当事人合法权益.

The Supreme People's Court issued a judicial interpretation on the Marriage Law on Wednesday, clarifying the division of debt.

最高人民法院17日发布《婚姻法》有关司法解释,对债务分配作出明确规定.

该司法解释明确规定,夫妻双方共同签字或者夫妻一方事后追认等共同意思表示所负的债务（debts incurred by both the husband and the wife or acknowledged by a spouse thereafter）,应当认定为夫妻共同债务（joint debts）.

夫妻一方在婚姻关系存续期间以个人名义为家庭日常生活需要所负的债务（debts incurred by a spouse for the family's daily needs during a marriage）,债权人以属于夫妻共同债务为由主张权利的,人民法院应予支持.

夫妻一方在婚姻关系存续期间以个人名义超出家庭日常生活需要所负的债务（debts incurred by a spouse for use beyond the scope of the family's daily needs）,债权人以属于夫妻共同债务为由主张权利的,人民法院不予支持,但债权人能够证明该债务用于夫妻共同生活、共同生产经营或者基于夫妻双方共同意思表示的除外（unless the creditor can prove the debt has been used for the family, common production or business or incurred with mutual consent）.

该司法解释于2018年1月18日起正式实施.

【相关词汇】

joint estate/common wealth/mutual property 共同财产

pre-marital property 婚前财产

prenuptial agreement 婚前协议

division of property 财产分割

divorce proceeding 离婚诉讼

divorce settlement 离婚协议书

forged debt 伪造债务