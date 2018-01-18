LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Learning Chinese

区块链

1
2018-01-18 14:43Ecns.cn Editor: Yao Lan ECNS App Download

区块链

blockchain

Blockchain is a new computer technology that combines the application of distributed data storage, point-to-point transmission, encryption algorithm and other advanced technologies, providing a high level of security. It is considered a good way of protecting privacy. The first blockchain was conceptualized in 2008. It was implemented the following year as a core component of the digital currency bitcoin, where it serves as the public ledger for all transactions on the network.

区块链技术是利用块链式数据结构来验证与存储数据、利用分布式节点共识算法来生成和更新数据、利用密码学的方式保证数据传输和访问的安全、利用由自动化脚本代码组成的智能合约来编程和操作数据的一种全新的分布式基础架构与计算范式.区块链的概念在2008年被提及,在随后的几年中,成为了电子货币比特币的核心组成部分, 既作为所有交易的公共账簿.

Related news: Regulators issue tighter rules on blockchain stocks

 

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.