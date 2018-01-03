ÑÐ¾¿£ºÃ¿ÌìºÈÈý±­¿§·ÈÓÐÒæ½¡¿µ

Three cups of coffee a day 'may have health benefits'

Moderate coffee drinking is safe, and three to four cups a day may have some health benefits, according to a large review of previous studies, in the BMJ.

¸ù¾Ý¡¶Ó¢¹úÒ½Ñ§ÔÓÖ¾¡·ÔçÏÈ¿ªÕ¹µÄÒ»Ïî´ó·¶Î§ÑÐ¾¿,ÊÊÁ¿ÒûÓÃ¿§·ÈÊÇ°²È«µÄ,Ã¿ÌìºÈÈýµ½ËÄ±­¿§·È»¹¶ÔÉíÌåÓÐÒæ.

It found a lower risk of liver disease and some cancers, and a lower risk of dying from stroke - but researchers could not prove coffee was the cause.

ÑÐ¾¿·¢ÏÖ,ºÈ¿§·ÈµÄÈË»¼ÉÏ¸ÎÔà¼²²¡¡¢Ä³Ð©°©Ö¢ºÍËÀÓÚÖÐ·çµÄ·çÏÕ¸üµÍ,µ«ËûÃÇ²»È·¶¨ÕâÓë¿§·ÈÓÐ¹Ø.

Too much coffee during pregnancy could be harmful, the review confirmed.

ÑÐ¾¿È·ÈÏ,ÔÐ¸¾ºÈ¿§·ÈÌ«¶à¶ÔÉíÌåÓÐº¦.

Experts said people should not start drinking coffee for health reasons or to prevent disease.

×¨¼Ò±íÊ¾,ÈËÃÇ²»Ó¦¸ÃÎªÁË½¡¿µÔ­Òò»òÕßÎªÁËÔ¤·À¼²²¡¶øÈ¥ºÈ¿§·È.

The University of Southampton researchers collected data on the impact of coffee on all aspects of the human body, taking into account more than 200 studies - most of which were observational.

ÄÏ°²ÆÕ¶Ù´óÑ§µÄÑÐ¾¿ÈËÔ±ÊÕ¼¯ÁË¿§·È¶ÔÈËÉíÌåËùÓÐ·½ÃæÓ°ÏìµÄÊý¾Ý,¿¼²ìÁË200¶àÏîÑÐ¾¿,´ó²¿·ÖÊÇ¹Û²ìÐÔÑÐ¾¿.

Was it the coffee?

ÊÇÒòÎª¿§·ÈÂð£¿

Compared with non-coffee drinkers, those who drank about three cups of coffee a day appeared to reduce their risk of getting heart problems or dying from them.

Óë²»ºÈ¿§·ÈµÄÈËÏà±È,Ã¿ÌìºÈ´óÔ¼Èý±­¿§·ÈµÄÈË»¼ÉÏÐÄÔà²¡»òËÀÓÚÐÄÔà²¡µÄ·çÏÕ»á½µµÍ.

The strongest benefits of coffee consumption were seen in reduced risks of liver disease, including cancer.

ºÈ¿§·È×î´óµÄ½¡¿µÒæ´¦ÊÇ»¼¸ÎÔà¼²².¨°üÀ¨¸Î°©£©µÄ·çÏÕ½µµÍ.

But Prof Paul Roderick, co-author of the study, said the review could not say if coffee intake had made the difference.

µ«ÑÐ¾¿±¨¸æµÄºÏÖøÕß±£ÂÞ-ÂÞµÂÀï¿Ë½ÌÊÚËµ,ÑÐ¾¿½áÂÛÎÞ·¨Ö¤ÊµÕâÖÖ²îÒìÊÇ·ñÓÉ¿§·Èµ¼ÖÂ.

"Factors such as age, whether people smoked or not and how much exercise they took could all have had an effect," he said.

ËûËµ£º"ÄêÁä¡¢ÊÇ·ñÎüÑÌ¡¢Ã¿Ìì×ö¶àÉÙÔË¶¯µÈÒòËØ¶¼ÓÐÓ°Ïì."

The findings back up other recent reviews and studies of coffee drinking so, overall, his message on coffee was reassuring.

ÕâÒ»ÑÐ¾¿½á¹ûÖ§³ÖÁË×î½üµÄÆäËû¼¸ÏîÓÐ¹ØºÈ¿§·È×÷ÓÃµÄ×ÛÊöºÍÑÐ¾¿,Òò´Ë´Ó×ÜÌåÉÏ¿´,ÑÐ¾¿½á¹ûÊÇ¿É¿¿µÄ.

"There is a balance of risks in life, and the benefits of moderate consumption of coffee seem to outweigh the risks," he said.

ËûËµ£º"Éú»îÖÐ¸÷ÖÖ·çÏÕÖ®¼ä´æÔÚÆ½ºâ,ÊÊÁ¿ÒûÓÃ¿§·ÈµÄÒæ´¦¿´À´±È·çÏÕ¸ü´ó."

The NHS recommends pregnant women have no more than 200mg of caffeine a day - two mugs of instant coffee - because too much can increase the risk of miscarriage.

Ó¢¹ú¹úÃñ½¡¿µ±£ÏÕÌåÏµ½¨ÒéÔÐ¸¾Ã¿ÌìÉãÈëµÄ¿§·ÈÒò²»³¬¹ý200ºÁ¿Ë,Ò²¾ÍÊÇÁ½±­ËÙÈÜ¿§·ÈµÄÁ¿,ÒòÎªÉãÈë¿§·ÈÒòÌ«¶à»áÔö´óÁ÷²ú·çÏÕ.

This review suggests women at risk of fractures should also cut back on coffee.

ÑÐ¾¿½¨ÒéÓÐ¹ÇÕÛ·çÏÕµÄÅ®ÐÔÒ²ÒªÉÙºÈ¿§·È.

For other adults, moderate caffeine intake equates to 400mg or less per day - or three to four cups.

¶ÔÆäËû³ÉÄêÈËÀ´Ëµ,Ã¿ÌìÉãÈëµÄ¿§·ÈÒò×îºÃÉÙÓÚ400ºÁ¿Ë,´óÔ¼Ïàµ±ÓÚÈýµ½ËÄ±­¿§·È.

¿§·ÈÖÐÓÐ¶àÉÙ¿§·ÈÒò£¿

one mug of instant coffee: 100mg

Ò»±­ËÙÈÜ¿§·È£º100ºÁ¿Ë

one mug of filter coffee: 140mg

Ò»±­ÂË¹Ò¿§·È£º140ºÁ¿Ë

one mug of tea: 75mg

Ò»±­²è£º75ºÁ¿Ë

one can of cola: 40mg

Ò»¹Þ¿ÉÀÖ£º40ºÁ¿Ë

one 250ml can of energy drink: up to 80mg

Ò»¹Þ250ºÁÉýµÄÄÜÁ¿ÒûÁÏ£º×î¶à80ºÁ¿Ë

bar of plain chocolate: less than 25mg

Ò»Ìõ´¿ÇÉ¿ËÁ¦£ºÉÙÓÚ25ºÁ¿Ë

bar of milk chocolate: less than 10mg

Ò»ÌõÅ£ÄÌÇÉ¿ËÁ¦£ºÉÙÓÚ10ºÁ¿Ë

The researchers say coffee drinkers should stick to "healthy coffees" - which avoid extra sugar, milk or cream, or a fatty snack on the side.

ÑÐ¾¿ÈËÔ±±íÊ¾,ºÈ¿§·ÈµÄÈËÒª¼á³ÖºÈ"½¡¿µ¿§·È",²»ÒªÁíÍâ¼ÓÌÇ¡¢Å£ÄÌ¡¢ÄÌÓÍ,»òÕß¸ßÖ¬·¾ÁãÊ³.

And they are calling for rigorous clinical trials on coffee intake to find out more about the potential benefits to health.

ÑÐ¾¿ÈËÔ±ÌáÒé¶Ô¿§·ÈÉãÈëÁ¿½øÐÐÑÏ¸ñµÄÁÙ´²ÊÔÑé,ÒÔ¶Ô¿§·ÈÇ±ÔÚµÄ½¡¿µÒæ´¦ÓÐ¸ü¶àÁË½â.

At present, the researchers said pinning down exactly how coffee might have a positive impact on health was "difficult".

Ä¿Ç°,ÑÐ¾¿ÈËÔ±±íÊ¾¾«È·Ö¸³ö¿§·ÈÈçºÎÓÐÒæ½¡¿µ"ÓÐÐ©À§ÄÑ".

Ó¢ÎÄÀ´Ô´£ºBBC

