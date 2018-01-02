Selfitis

Only in December we were warned that "selfitis" is a geniune mental condition and whose who feel compelled to continually post pitures of themselves online might need help.

最近,印度一管理学院 (Thiagarajar School of Management)和英国诺丁汉特伦特大学（Nottingham Trent University)的研究人员在《国际精神健康与成瘾现象》期刊(International Journal of Mental Health and Addiction)上,发表了一篇题为 An Exploratory Study of 'Selfitis' and the Development of the Selfitis Behavior Scale 的文章, 提出了selfies概念,将"自拍"归为一种精神障碍, 这种障碍被称为selfitis （自拍成瘾）.它是一种弥补自尊心缺失和填补亲密空白的方式,渴望自拍并将照片在社交媒体上发出来的强迫症.

Selfitis一词用到了形成炎症疾病的后缀-itis,这个后缀在古希腊语中大致是"（医学上）属于"的意思,用于希腊语中的疾病词汇,如arthritis,指关节炎.我们看到的selfitis也通过使用这个后缀将这种症状取笑为某种疾病.