Pheramor: New dating app matches users based on their DNA

最科学的交友应用：用基因进行配对

Dating apps can be tricky to navigate, particularly when you're trying to suss out someone's credibility.

交友应用操作起来可能需要点心机,尤其在你想摸清对方是否可信的时候.

How do you know that Ben from London is really 25-years-old? Is his profile picture recent? Does he really have a puppy? Is his name even Ben?

你怎么知道来自伦敦的本是不是真的25岁？他的头像照片是最近拍的吗？他真的有条小狗吗？甚至连他的名字是不是真的叫本我们都不能确定.

One thing you can't cheat is your genetics, which is why a new dating app is using DNA compatibility as a basis for its matchmaking algorithm.

有一件事你无法欺骗,那就是你的基因,这就是为什么有个交友新应用基于DNA兼容性来计算配对成功率.

Pheramor requires all users to submit a cheek swab using a specially-created kit from which a team of in-house scientists can sequence the specific genes associated with attraction and identify which users might be sexually compatible.

这个名为Pheramor的交友应用要求所有用户提交由特制的工具采集的口腔内膜样本,然后公司内部的科学家团队把和吸引力相关的特定基因进行排序,从而识别出哪些用户配对会比较和谐.

The process works by isolating the 11 genes that link to our pheromones, the chemical signals that are believed to trigger sexual attraction.

科学家需要分离出和费洛蒙相关的11种基因,费洛蒙是触发性吸引力的化学信号.

Combining this data with the personal information stated on users' profiles allows the app to make very specific matches.

然后该应用会将这一数据和用户档案上的个人信息相结合,从而得出非常具体的配对结果.

"Pheramor uses both your biology and your social technology; we collect your genetic data through a q-tip-like cheek swab and acquire your like, dislikes, and interests from your social media profiles like Facebook, Twitter, etc," the app's website explains.

该应用的网站解释道："交友应用Pheramor运用了生物科技和社会科技；我们通过采集口腔内膜样本的棉签收集了你的基因数据,又通过你的脸书、推特等社交媒体资料获取了你的喜好和兴趣等信息."

"All of this information will be used in our proprietary algorithm, which is designed to learn your preferences."

"所有这些信息都将被用于我们的专有算法中,而这一算法将得出你的择偶喜好."

The Houston-based app is already up and running but hopes to officially launch in February with 3,000 members.

推出这个应用的公司总部位于美国休斯顿,该应用已经投入运营,但希望在今年二月份会员数量达到3000人的时候正式启动.

"When we smell pheromones, what we're actually smelling is how diverse someone's immune system is compared to our own," explains co-founder Brittany Barreto, who has a PHD in genetics.

拥有基因学博士学位的公司联合创始人布列塔尼•巴雷托解释道："当我们闻到费洛蒙时,我们所闻到的其实是对方的免疫系统和我们自己的免疫系统的不同之处."

"Evolution is very strong. So we're smelling each other, trying to figure out who is the best person to mate with," she told the Houston Chronicle.

她告诉《休斯敦纪事报》说："进化是非常强大的.我们闻彼此的味道,试图找出和自己交配的最佳人选."

She added that Pheramor's advanced technology digs deeper than traditional dating apps by moving past the basic info listed on most profiles, making it almost impossible for people to cheat their way to a date. Imposters might have trouble catfishing their way out of this one.

她还补充道,Pheramor应用的先进科技不只是停留在多数个人档案的基本信息上,它相比传统交友应用挖掘得更深,所以,用户几乎不可能用欺骗的方式获得约会.情场骗子想要在这个应用上自吹造假就难了.